In 1784, Benjamin Franklin proposed the idea of shifting the clocks forward during the warmer months. Port Arthur, a town in Canada, was the first to implement daylight saving time in 1908. Following that, other provinces across Canada adopted this practice, 60 years before it was adopted in the United States.

When did the US officially bring in Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight Savings Time became a reality in America —with the Uniform Time Act of 1966. Springing forward and falling back has been a thing in America since The Beatles were still touring stadiums.

"Lock the Clock" to stop daylight Savings.

Last year, in 2024, Oklahoma joined 18 states that have passed state legislation to stop observing daylight saving time. Despite Oklahoma’s recent passage of the “Lock the Clock” bill, it will revert to standard time in early November, along with 48 other states. Why? States wishing to stay put in Daylight Saving Time year-round need the blessing of Federal legislation. If a state wishes not to observe daylight saving time, it does so without DC’s approval.

Two states, Hawaii, Arizona, and the Navajo Nation, do not observe Daylight Saving Time. States in America can join them (through state legislative action) and opt out of observing it.

When does Daylight Saving Time End in Washington?

Until it becomes a priority for lawmakers in Washington, D.C., daylight saving time will stay the same.

Daylight Saving Time officially comes to an end on the first Sunday in November.

So, whether you live in Spokane, Wenatchee, or Seattle, set your clock back one hour, Sunday morning, November 2nd at 2 a.m.

We get to enjoy an extra hour of sleep!

