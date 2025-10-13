Let's explore the fascinating stories behind the names of five charming towns in North Central Washington—Quincy, Leavenworth, Peshastin, Wenatchee, and Ephrata—each with its own unique history from the 1800s. These names were inspired by a variety of interesting sources, including the renowned explorers Lewis and Clark, as well as Jim Hill's daughter, the founder of the Great Northern Railroad. It's an incredible journey into the past that reveals how these towns got their special names.

Quincy

Quincy, WA, was named after the city of Quincy, Illinois. The name was chosen for the railroad camp set up during the construction of the Great Northern Railway in 1892. While people might have different stories about it, some say that Jim Hill's daughter picked the name from a list, but everyone agrees that the town's name honors its Illinois namesake.

Leavenworth

Leavenworth, Washington, was named in honor of Charles Leavenworth, who was the president of the Okanogan Investment Company and had ties with the Great Northern Railway. The town was officially mapped out and given its new name in 1893, transitioning from its previous name, Icicle Flats, to celebrate him after the railway company purchased land in the area.

Peshastin

Peshastin was developed by the Great Northern Railroad in 1892, and its namesake likely has Native American roots, possibly from the Columbia Salish tribe. Some say it means "flat rock," while others interpret it as "broad-bottom canyon." The creek's name was likely borrowed from the town, though its exact origin is uncertain.

Wenatchee

The name "Wenatchee" originates from Yakima and other Native languages, and it means "river flowing from a canyon" or "water gushing out." When Lewis and Clark first recorded the area in 1805, they adopted the name from the river and the Wenatchi people, honoring the rich cultural history of the region.

Ephrata

The city started as a railroad stop called "No. 11." In 1893, the Great Northern Railway renamed it Ephrata. The name likely came from the biblical town of Ephratah, which means "fruitful." At that time, the area was home to numerous fruit orchards. Local stories claim that a railroad worker, familiar with the Holy Land, believed the land resembled the biblical site due to its abundant fruit and lush orchards.

