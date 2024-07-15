Judge Says No to 30 Day Residency for Voter Registration in WA

A Federal judge's ruling is now official; there is no 30-day residency requirement to register to vote in Washington state.

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs has declared the ruling agreed to in a consent decree last November will now apply to the 2024 election.

A group that advocates for seniors, the Washington State Alliance for Retired Americans (WSARP) brought the case and argued that elderly voters move quite frequently. Jackie Boschuok, President of the WSARP said older voters would have been prevented from voting because they may have moved because of downsizing, to be nearer to family or into a nursing or assisted living facility.

Get our free mobile app

The group argued the 30 day period violated the U.S. Voting Rights Act which prohibits residency requirements.

A Washington sate law passed in 2018 allows voter registration up to 8pm on Election Day.

The requirement meant eligible voters would not have been able to change their voter registration within 30 days of an election, even if moving from another area within the state.

Read More: Chelan County Settles Lawsuit Over Hispanic Voter Ballots

Read More: Has Washington State Registered Foreign Nationals To Vote?