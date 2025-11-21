A Kittitas man was arrested for assault late last week after he allegedly attacked a sheriff deputy and tried to hit the officer with his own badge.

Initial Burglary Report and Deputy Confrontation

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports 36-year-old Dustin Lee Geraldon pled not guilty to charges of third-degree assault, obstructing law enforcement, resisting arrest, and first degree criminal trespassing.

Deputies arrested Geraldon just before 1:30 a.m. last Friday. Officers responded to a report of a burglary just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13.

How the Arrest Unfolded

A woman saw Geraldon in her driveway and said he later tried to get into her home. A deputy found Geraldon in the yard. When a deputy tried to grab his hand, he reportedly resisted arrest. The deputy allegedly hit the officer in the chest, pulling the badge off his chest, and threw it.

An officer subdued Geraldon with a Taser and he was arrested without further incident.

Previous Trespassing and Disturbance Reports

This is reportedly not the first time police have contacted Geraldon about trespassing.

Authorities said 911 dispatchers received calls about Geraldon the previous Saturday after he had been seen running around downtown Kittitas with a sword.

Unusual Encounters Reported in the Days Before the Arrest

Three days later, police responded to a report that Geraldon had allegedly trespassed at a bar in Kittitas. When asked to leave, an employee said he walked around the establishment with a homemade bow and arrow.

Authorities also noted Geraldon had been seen walking through people's yards in Kittitas just before 2 a.m. Nov. 2 while wearing a blanket.

Three days later, he got into Kittitas Secondary School through a door that had been left propped open. He reportedly found his way to a teacher's room, where he ate all of the teacher's food.

Upcoming Court Dates and Case Status

His trial is set to begin in January.