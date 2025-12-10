North Central Education Foundation (NCEF) recently welcomed two new Board members.

New Board Members Introduced

NCEF is the charitable foundation for the North Central Education Service District, which brings regional school administrators together to shape education policy in the region.

Christopher Nelson Brings Finance Expertise

The Foundation introduced new Grant County representative Christopher Nelson from Moses Lake, and Okanogan County representative Tom Venable from Winthrop.

Nelson is the SVP and Commercial Banking Officer Team Lead for Wheatland Bank and brings financial experience to the NCEF. He studied Business Finance at Washington State University. He and his wife are raising their family in Moses Lake.

Tom Venable’s 30+ Years in Education

Venable brings over 30 years of public service as a public educator to his new role as a board member with NCEF. He has served as Superintendent with the Methow Valley School District for the past 12 years.

NCEF Grants and Regional Impact

NCEF said grants have increased over 30-fold over the past 16 years since its inception, funding activities in the areas of Arts, Humanities, Music, STEM, Robotics, and environmental education and technology.