One Injured In Wednesday Night Crash On U.S. 97A Near Entiat

One person has injuries after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 97A near Entiat just after 8 pm Wednesday.

Troopers say a 2002 Toyota Tundra pickup truck driven by 56-year-old Alberto Quezada of Entiat failed to yield when entering the highway to head north from Entiat River Road.

They say Quezada crashed into a southbound 2016 Dodge Dart driven by 67-year-old Mark McDonald of Entiat.

Both vehicles came to a rest on the highway.

McDonald was taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee with injuries.

Quezada was not injured, but was cited for failure to yield right of way.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol or drugs were not involved in the crash.