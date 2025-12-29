A Quincy man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit Sunday morning.

Grant County Sheriff's Office said a Washington State Patrol trooper investigated an unrelated DUI and told deputies a dark colored sports car traveled west on State Route 28 towards Quincy at over 90 miles per hour.

A few minutes later, a deputy spotted the sports car parked at the Jackpot Food Mart in Quincy and learned the license plates on the vehicle belonged to a different car.

When the driver of the vehicle left the gas station, deputies and Quincy Police officers pursued the car. The chase ended when it broke down on Road N.5-Northwest.

Police arrested 20-year-old Raymundo Villalobos Chavarin on suspicion of felony eluding, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and DUI.