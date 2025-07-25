An East Wenatchee man is in jail after threatening to kill his family Thursday night.

Timeline of the East Wenatchee Standoff

Sgt. Karsten Garcia said police received a call for a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of N. Jennifer Ln. at approximately 8:30 p.m. A male, 26-year-old Mitchell Bryant, made calls to 911 making strange statements. Dispatch also received a call from Bryant's family shortly after his call.

Police arrived and discovered Bryant armed himself with a knife and a bow and arrow. He started making threats to kill his family and destroy items in the house. Officers escorted the family out of the residence safely before East Cascade SWAT responded to the scene. Bryant reportedly barricaded himself inside.

SWAT Response and Shelter Order

Sgt. Garcia said SWAT responded to the scene around 10:15 p.m. and attempted to negotiate with Bryant. When that failed, SWAT utilized multiple flash bangs with no success.

Chelan County Emergency Management Agency posted an update to their social media at approximately 11:45 p.m. stating the Chelan County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter in place order for the area.



Eventually, SWAT successfully deployed gas to force Bryant out of the house. Police took him into custody around 2 a.m. and booked him in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

Bryant faces charges of Threats to Kill, Assault, Domestic Violence, and Harassment.