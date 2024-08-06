Bridge Near Bridgeport Damaged By 2020 Fire To Be Replaced

A construction project in Douglas County will temporarily shut down the Upper Pearl Hill Bridge near the city of Bridgeport.

Get our free mobile app

The entire bridge is being replaced after it received significant structural damage from the Cold Springs Canyon/Pearl Hill Fire in September of 2020.

Image of the underside of the Upper Pearl Hill Bridge shortly after the Cold Springs Canyon-Pearl Hill Fire on September 7, 2020 Photo - Douglas County Transportation Department Image of the underside of the Upper Pearl Hill Bridge shortly after the Cold Springs Canyon-Pearl Hill Fire on September 7, 2020 Photo - Douglas County Transportation Department loading...

Within the first 24 hours of the Pearl Hill Fire, it had grown to 174,000 acres. It then combined with the Cold Springs fire to burn a total of 413,653 acres by the end of containment on September 17, 2020. It stands as the largest wildfire ever in Washington.

The bridge on Pearl Hill Road will close down for the $3 million project on Monday, August 19th.

A marked detour route will be in place. Drivers are advised to follow posted signs and to plan for extra travel time during the bridge closure.

The project includes the demolition of the existing bridge and the installation of prefabricated bridge sections.

The new bridge will be just over 48-feet long with 11-foot lanes and 6-foot shoulders. The entire bridge will be 34-feet wide.

The project also includes the reconstruction of bridge approaches, guardrails and signage, and the installation of stormwater collection and treatment facilities.

The new bridge should be finished by mid-November.

The project is being funded by a grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation Local Bridge Program.

It's meant to improve safety for all drivers traveling along Pearl Hill Road and reinstate the ability for commercial farming vehicles to utilize the route.

The Upper Pearl Hill Bridge is located about five miles west of Bridgeport.