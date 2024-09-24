Chelan County Republicans have endorsed Flint Hartwig in the County Commission District 3 race over Senator Brad Hawkins.

Hawkins decided to vacate his seat in the Senate and moved to Chelan County this spring because of redrawn legislative boundaries.

Chelan County Republican Party Chair Aaron Young says at a GOP Central Committee meeting to discuss possible candidate endorsements, 11 of the 13 voting members present voted to endorse Hartwig's campaign and none were opposed.

Get our free mobile app

Young says the concerns centered around Hawkin's use of Senate campaign contributions and the timing of his decision to run for Chelan County Commission.

"Primarily the discussion was related to the late entry into the race and the approximately $90,000 that was donated to a state senate race that was being used in a local race as an unfair advantage against three already established candidates who were good candidates"

Hawkins said he was not surprised by the endorsement of Hartwig and said the Chelan GOP Central Committee "can be heavily influenced by eight to twelve people to support one candidate or another" Hawkins likened the endorsement of Hartwig to the Washington State GOP's backing of Semi Byrd in the Governor's race "That was kind of a foolish thing"

On campaign contributons to his Senate run, he argues that candidates are allowed to use previously donated campaign funds with written permission and that his campaign has received "a tremendous amount of support from local businesses, individuals, community groups and organizations.

Hawkins says he is proud of his endorsements from current and former Mayors in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Chelan and other community leaders and business groups. READ MORE

Hartwig says he has heard complaints about how contributions were used.

"They thought they were giving to a Senate race and it turns out they were giving to a county race and that's not what they intended when they gave the money."

Hartwig has his share of endorsers, garnering support from the current Chelan County District 3 Commissioner Tiffany Gering, the other runner ups in the August primary election; Brandt Cappell and Chris Willoughby and several other community leaders. READ MORE

Hawkins has raised over $129, 000 and has spent about $94,000 as of the latest PDC filings.

Hartwig reports campaign contributions of just under $36,000 and approximately $29,000 in campaign expenditures

Chelan County GOP is also endorsing 12th District candidates Keith Goehner for Washington State Senate and Mike Steele and Brian Burnett in the house races.

Other endorsements were announced for Dave Reichert for Governor and 8th District candidate Carmen Goers for congress.